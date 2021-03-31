Oldest Opioid Suit, An MDL Bellwether, Evades Latest Assault

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Seven years after becoming the first city to sue drugmakers over the opioid crisis, Chicago on Wednesday saw its bellwether case in multidistrict litigation survive another flurry of attacks, keeping it on track for a long-awaited trial. The city's triumph came in an opinion from U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso, who rejected motions to dismiss from several pharmaceutical companies — including Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allergan PLC — accused of fomenting widespread addiction by deceptively marketing prescription opioids. Judge Alonso — who on multiple prior occasions threw out or trimmed Chicago's case —...

