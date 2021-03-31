ITC Greenlights Duties On Aluminum From 16 Countries

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission paved the way Wednesday for anti-dumping duties on aluminum sheet from 16 countries, affirming in a unanimous vote that imports of the aluminum were hurting U.S. producers. The final anti-dumping margins announced by the U.S. Department of Commerce at the beginning of March ranged from 2.02% for one Turkish producer to 242.80% for a German company. Wednesday's 5-0 ITC vote ensures duty orders will follow. Along with Turkey and Germany, anti-dumping duty orders resulting from the ITC determination will touch 14 other countries that export common alloy aluminum sheet, concluding a probe Commerce has called "the...

