FCC Vote Would Give Spectrum To Private Space Launches

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will set its eyes on the skies next month, voting on whether to free up government-held spectrum to accommodate commercial space launches, Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said Wednesday. In outlining the agenda for her agency's April meeting, Rosenworcel noted that although private-sector satellite launches have more than quadrupled in recent years, companies must request special permission to use the federal government's rocket-launch airwaves every time. If passed, Rosenworcel's proposal would let commercial users more freely access the 2200-2290 MHz band to send "transmissions from space launch vehicles during pre-launch testing and space launch operations," according to the...

