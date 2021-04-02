Ex-Motel Co. Loses Class Cert. Bid In Sprint Junk-Fax Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has refused to certify a proposed junk-fax class suit against Sprint led by a defunct Super 8 motel franchisee, ruling that, "like many courts before" him, he is denying the certification bid because the company's claims are overwhelmed by individual issues. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer said Wednesday that lead plaintiff Gorss Motels Inc.'s motion for certification failed to argue convincingly that Sprint Communications Co. sent unsolicited junk faxes to Gorss and all other proposed class members in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991, as amended by the Junk Fax Prevention Act of...

