Comcast Unit Owes $14M After Balking At Zinc Cleanup

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Comcast unit owes at least $14.3 million for pollution cleanup at an Oklahoma smelter site, a federal judge ruled Wednesday following trial, raising the company's proportion of the bill after it refused to cooperate with environmental officials. U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan said Comcast-owned TCI Pacific Communications' predecessor Tulsa Fuel and Management Co., or TFM, created 40% of the pollution at the shared 220-acre site, which at one time housed the world's largest zinc smelter. But Judge Eagan ruled TCI must pay a greater share, 45%, after refusing for years to cooperate with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the...

