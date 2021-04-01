Va. Court Sinks Golf Course Suit Against Dominion Energy

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court tossed a suit over alleged losses incurred by the former owner of a golf course sculpted out of Dominion Energy coal ash, after finding the former owner likely attempted to manufacture federal jurisdiction to reanimate a fight he couldn't win in state court. U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson granted a motion to dismiss filed by Dominion and other defendants Wednesday after hearing evidence that suggested the former owner of a disputed golf course in Virginia, Neil Wallace, had moved to Florida and created a new company to relitigate a case substantially similar to a fight that has...

