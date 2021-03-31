Miami Beach Wins Fight With Club Over Code Enforcement

Law360 (March 31, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge handed the city of Miami Beach a win on Tuesday in its long-running dispute with a nightclub that claimed the city code enforcement department conducted a "campaign of harassment" to extort bribes and ultimately force the club's closure. Judge Mark Blumstein granted summary judgment to the city after finding that Haim Turgman had failed to connect the code enforcement actions to the foreclosure of his former club, Dolce, on South Beach's famed Ocean Drive. The alleged harassment had to have occurred after May 20, 2009, to clear the statute of limitations, but the judge said that Turgman's testimony...

