How USMCA Empowers Investors Against Mexico Power Law

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- On March 10, Mexico's amended Electricity Industry Law entered into force, introducing preferences for the Mexican state-owned utility, Comisión Federal de Electricidad, with respect to the supply of electricity to the Mexican power grid. By favoring the state-owned utility, the law damages a wide range of investors who have made significant investments in Mexico's energy sector since Mexico's 2014 energy reforms. More than 20 companies have already filed for injunctions against the law in Mexican court, arguing that it violates Mexico's constitution. Many observers believe the law may also violate Mexico's commitments under international trade and investment agreements, including the U.S.-Mexico-Canada...

