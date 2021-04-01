NJ Tells High Court Pipeline Co. Can't Condemn State Land

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- New Jersey told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that the 11th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution does not allow private parties like the developers of the $1 billion PennEast pipeline to file suit to seize state-owned land for its construction. The state said on Wednesday that the country "responded with shock and outrage" when a private citizen tried to sue a state in the 18th century, changing the constitution to ensure it didn't happen again. The 11th Amendment prevents private parties from suing states to condemn land, which is what PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC is doing in an effort to...

