DOJ Deal Lets Two Of Southeast's Biggest Waste Cos. Merge

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Waste collection and disposal company Republic Services will be selling off its operations in six different markets to keep the U.S. Department of Justice off its back over its plans to absorb rival Santek Waste Services. The Justice Department's suit challenging the merger landed on the D.C. federal court docket on Wednesday, the same day as its settlement with the companies, as the agency is wont to do. "The combination of the two companies would eliminate head-to-head competition between them and threaten the lower prices and better service that customers have realized from that competition," the government said Wednesday. To avoid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS