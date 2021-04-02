Cigna Urges 11th Circ. To Stop Settlement 'Interloper'

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Cigna has urged the Eleventh Circuit to prevent a claims administrator from representing medical providers in a settlement over allegations of a conspiracy to reduce reimbursements, calling the administrator an "interloper" that has misappropriated millions of dollars. Cigna filed its opening brief on Wednesday, seeking to appeal a Florida federal court's refusal to block Managed Care Advisory Group from pushing to recover claims for the class after an appellate court ordered a special accounting of the $25 million it had already received. The brief argued that the accounting confirmed what the appellate court suspected: that MCAG has committed "egregious, extensive breaches...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS