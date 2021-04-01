Staffing Co. To Pay $2.75M To Settle Wage And Hour Claims

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A staffing company has agreed to shell out $2.75 million to settle a class action alleging it violated wage laws and conducted illegal background checks, according to an order in California federal court. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Larry Alan Burns preliminarily approved a settlement between Loyal Source Government Services LLC and a group of workers who said the company made prospective employees authorize background checks using noncompliant consent forms and denied workers proper straight and overtime pay, according to court filings. "Continued litigation would have been expensive for both sides," Judge Burns said. "The parties acknowledge that litigating and trying...

