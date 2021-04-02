Texas Attorney Barred From Asbestos Case Over Omissions

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A named partner at Texas law firm Dean Omar Branham Shirley LLP was barred from representing a couple in asbestos litigation in Iowa against Honeywell and Ford after failing to disclose that she had been barred in Connecticut and sanctioned in Minnesota. Iowa District Court Judge Richard H. Davidson denied Jessica Dean's request to represent Clayton Rhodes Jr. and Donna Rhodes following a March 24 hearing, saying that it was "unacceptable" and "unprofessional" for her not to disclose this information in her initial request. Judge Davidson said that even though Dean apologized to the court, he couldn't disregard the omissions in...

