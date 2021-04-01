Car Parts Co. Can't Escape Suit Over Retirement Plan Fees

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge refused to throw out a lawsuit from workers who said an auto parts supplier saddled their $1 billion retirement plan with excessive fees, ruling the former employees' claims were strong enough to stay in court. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy G. Edmunds on Wednesday denied Magna International's motion to dismiss, siding with retirement plan participants who brought their suit on behalf of a proposed class of nearly 27,000 people. The court declined to toss the workers' claims that Magna made the plan beneficiaries pay unreasonably high fees for a plan of its size, and that its investment...

