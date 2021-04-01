Real Estate Rumors: Soliman, Kushner, Gomez

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Canada-based real estate consulting firm Soliman Corp. has purchased a Hallandale Beach, Florida, office building for $16.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for 1250 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., an 11-story building, and the seller is an entity affiliated with investor Kenneth Israel, according to the report. Kushner Cos. has landed $16 million in financing for a Manhattan office and retail condominium, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The loan from Axos Bank is for 15,300 square feet of office and retail space at 285 Lafayette St., a property Kushner bought in 2019 for $39 million, according to...

