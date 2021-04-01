Attys Take Home $6M In Final Apple Deal Over FaceTime Fail

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The legal team representing consumers who won an $18 million class action settlement with Apple in California federal court over the failure of FaceTime on older iPhones notched more than $6 million in fees and expenses for their work. Lawyers from Pearson Simon & Warshaw LLP, Steyer Lowenthal Boodrookas Alvarez & Smith LLP, Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC and Caldwell Cassady & Curry worked on behalf of plaintiffs accusing Apple of disabling the app on certain devices to cut costs. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh, in a pair of orders Wednesday, gave final approval to the deal with Apple and...

