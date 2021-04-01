Spain Wins Pause Of $66M Energy Investor Award

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A bid to have a D.C. federal court enforce a $66.3 million arbitral award over Spain's revocation of economic incentives for renewable projects has been put on hold in light of a pending appeal before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols on Wednesday said that he would stay the proceedings in the United States because Spain had already applied to annul the award before ICSID, where the award was originally granted to Jersey-based RREEF Infrastructure (GP) Ltd. and the Luxembourg-based RREEF Pan-European Infrastructure Two Lux SARL. Nichols said that it was an economic decision to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS