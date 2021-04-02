Fed. Circ. Says Hawaii Telecom's FCC Suit Belongs In DC Circ.

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed the U.S. Court of Federal Claims' decision that the trial court doesn't have jurisdiction to resolve a bankrupt Hawaiian telecom's bid to recoup $200 million in funds pulled by the Federal Communications Commission. In an 18-page precedential opinion Thursday, a three-judge panel ruled that the D.C. Circuit is the correct venue for Sandwich Isles Communications Inc. to challenge an FCC order that cut off funding for a project to provide better wireless service for those living in the Hawaiian homelands. The Court of Federal Claims hears disputes such as takings by the government from private parties....

