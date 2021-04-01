Walmart Can't Escape $733K Texas Slip-And-Fall Verdict

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday refused to throw out a nearly $733,000 verdict against Wal-Mart Stores Texas LLC in a woman's slip-and-fall suit, finding there was enough evidence for the jury to conclude that the store was responsible for the customer's injuries. The suit stems from a September 2016 incident in which Jennifer Autrey was entering the Walmart Supercenter in Palestine, Texas, when she slipped on a liquid that had been spilled near the entrance. She suffered neck injuries that later required spinal fusion surgery to treat. At trial, the jury found that Walmart's negligence in not cleaning up the...

