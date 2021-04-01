Mass. Man Cops To Selling Fake Andy Warhol Artwork

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man has admitted to selling fake Andy Warhol paintings that he tried to pass off as originals by the acclaimed artist, pleading guilty to a scheme to have duplicates made of the real silkscreen prints. Brian Walshe, 46, told a Massachusetts federal judge he was behind the art caper during a hearing Wednesday. Walshe took no issue with prosecutors' claims that he obtained two versions of the pop artist's 1978 "Shadow" works from a college friend. He then had a woman make copycat versions of the prints, ostensibly for insurance purposes, and sold the artwork to a dealer in...

