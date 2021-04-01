Union Can Duck Talks Over Labor Dispute, NLRB Judge Says

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Union radio workers don't have to negotiate a new contract with their upstate New York station until it rehires fired union backers and rolls back policy shifts per a prior order, a National Labor Relations Board judge has said, clearing the union of allegations that it illegally refused to bargain. Not only is the suit faulty because Stephens Media Group-Massena LLC waited too long to complain to the board, but also the National Association of Broadcast Employees was within its rights to refuse to bargain until the company fixed the violations, Administrative Law Judge Elizabeth Tafe said Wednesday. "[SMG's] failure to...

