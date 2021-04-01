Wachtell Steers Payment Co. TriumphPay's $97M HubTran Buy

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- TriumphPay, a payments platform focused on supply chains, announced Thursday it will acquire transportation technology company HubTran for $97 million with guidance from Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz. Texas-headquartered TriumphPay said the deal will improve its payment network for transportation providers such as shippers and carriers. TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank SSB and a member of the Triumph Bancorp Inc. group, according to its website. It focuses on supply chain finance for brokers and works to smooth the payment process between participants in the supply chain. HubTran, a Chicago-based technology company, helps transportation companies automate processes such as invoice...

