March IPOs Exploded, But The Boom Is Starting To Slow

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Initial public offerings exploded to generate another record-breaking month in March, reflecting strong participation from operating businesses plus the continued surge in special purpose acquisition companies, though the hot streak tapered off later in the month. Some 155 companies raised slightly more than $50 billion last month, according to totals tabulated by Law360 based on data from IPO research firm Renaissance Capital and the Nasdaq stock exchange. The totals surpassed record-setting volumes set in February. Data provider Dealogic said its IPO totals were the most of any March on record. More than two-thirds of offerings, or 109, came from so-called SPACs,...

