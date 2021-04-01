Jury Says Male Aerospace Worker Was Sexually Harassed

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury sided with a former jet engine parts maker for Howmet Aerospace, finding he was sexually harassed by his co-workers and that the company didn't do enough to address his complaints. The unanimous jury told U.S. Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray Jr. on Wednesday that Quran Bryant should receive $50,000 in compensatory damages. The trial began Tuesday and the jury returned its verdict in the foundry worker's favor around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, after deliberating for about three hours, according to Bryant's counsel. Bryant sued for harassment and retaliation under state and federal civil rights law on New Year's...

