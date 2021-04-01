CIT Panel Wants Remedies Addressed In China Tariff Suits

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade panel on Wednesday set a path forward for more than 3,700 cases challenging tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods and encouraged importers to continue discussing potential remedies with the government. Backing a proposal from the plaintiffs, the panel designated a suit filed in September by vinyl flooring importer HMTX Industries LLC and others to serve as a sample case for the other challenges, all of which generally assert that the bulk of the China tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump were outside the scope of presidential tariff authority. The designation...

