High Court Hotels.com Case Could Alter Appellate Strategy

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- This month, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral argument in City of San Antonio v. Hotels.com LP, a case that may have significant impact on the transaction costs relating to federal appellate practice. The case — which asks the high court whether district courts have the discretion to deny or reduce appellate costs deemed taxable in district court under Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 39(e) — is poised to resolve a circuit split, albeit an overwhelmingly slanted one, in a manner that very well could soften one of the most substantial consequences of being on the wrong side...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS