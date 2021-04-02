9th Circ. Backs Transportation Co.'s Win In Meal Break Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:18 PM EDT) -- CRST Van Expedited Inc. did not need to "police" meal and rest breaks to make sure employees took them, the Ninth Circuit has ruled in a truck driver's attempt to undo a decision to toss wage and hour claims in a long-running proposed class action. In an unpublished memorandum Thursday, a unanimous Ninth Circuit panel said a district court had correctly granted summary judgment in favor of CRST because driver James Cole had failed to show that the freight and transport operator kept drivers from taking breaks. Instead, the company had given drivers discretion to take their breaks, the panel said....

