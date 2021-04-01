California's First Muslim Judge Lands At Umberg Zipser

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- After retiring from the California Court of Appeal's Second District in Los Angeles at the end of March, former Justice Halim Dhanidina, the first Muslim judge ever appointed in California, has landed at Orange County business litigation and intellectual property boutique Umberg Zipser LLP, the firm announced Thursday. Dhanidina will help bolster the firm's complex litigation practice, particularly trials and appeals, the firm said in a statement. "I am excited to join U/Z to help grow the firm's trial practice," Dhanidina said in a statement. "Once I made the difficult decision to leave the bench, the choice of where I would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS