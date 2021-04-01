ERISA Doesn't Bar Forum-Selection Clause, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a lower court decision allowing Wells Fargo to transfer a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action to Minnesota, finding the law does not bar forum-selection clauses. In a six-page published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel denied Yvonne Becker's writ of mandamus petition and said she hasn't shown that ERISA bars Wells Fargo's forum-selection clause. The panel noted that such clauses are valid "except in the rarest cases." "This is not one of those rare cases," the opinion said. "Neither ERISA's language and purpose nor precedent invalidates the plan's forum selection clause." The Ninth...

