Girardi Keese CFO Takes The Fifth To Avoid Testifying

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Girardi Keese's chief financial officer intends to invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid testifying about the defunct firm's finances because he might be a target in the federal investigation of the firm's theft from client trust accounts, he told a Los Angeles bankruptcy judge Thursday. Chris Kamon had prepared checks for a plundered Girardi Keese client trust account, making his right to avoid incriminating himself "self-evident," he said in a court filing prepared by his white-collar defense attorney Richard Steingard. Kamon, who has been named in court documents as one of the few people privy to the firm's finances besides founder...

