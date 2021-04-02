Ill. Court Won't Revive Chicago Law Firms' Malpractice Fight

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has refused to revive Schoenberg Finkel Newman & Rosenberg LLC's third-party claims against fellow Chicago law firm Massey & Gail LLP in a shipping company's legal malpractice suit, saying the former firm caused the company's injury before Massey & Gail was ever involved. Midwest Mailing & Shipping Systems Inc. had retained Schoenberg Finkel to represent it in litigation over an alleged breach of the dealership agreement it had with Neopost, a company for which Midwest was the exclusive dealer to sell, lease, install and service its products, including postal meters and registers. That agreement provided that Neopost...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS