GAO Backs Protest Over Intelligence Agency's $180M IT Deal

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has sustained an information technology firm's protest over a $180.2 million National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency IT contract, saying the agency unreasonably evaluated the proposals of both the protester and the winning bidder. The NGA should have given higher marks to aspects of TekSynap Corp.'s proposal for the deal, and also mistakenly let slide an deficiency involving a key staff member of winning bidder Chenega Agile Real-Time Solutions LLC, the GAO ruled in a March 19 decision that was released Wednesday. "We find that the contemporaneous record does not support the agency's finding that [Chenega]'s proposal is technically superior...

