Former Gov't Contractor Pleads Guilty To Classified Info Leaks

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A former National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency contractor has pled guilty in Virginia federal court to using his position to take classified defense documents and leak them to the media, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Daniel Everette Hale pled guilty Wednesday to retention and transmission of national defense information, using his Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information NGA clearance to access classified documents unrelated to his work and passing those documents on to a reporter, according to the DOJ. His trial had been scheduled to start April 5. "Hale has now admitted what the evidence at trial would have conclusively shown: that he took...

