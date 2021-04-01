Calif. Negotiated Gaming Compacts In Bad Faith, Court Rules

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge issued a quick win to five tribes claiming the state negotiated gaming compacts — required to operate games — in bad faith, ruling that California violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by adding provisions unrelated to gaming. Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California, Chemehuevi Indian Tribe, Blue Lake Rancheria, Hopland Band of Pomo Indians and Robinson Rancheria sued the state for insisting that they negotiate unrelated topics for their gaming agreements that would expire soon. Their suit is one of many accusing California of bad faith compact negotiations. Lester John Marston of Rapport & Marston, counsel...

