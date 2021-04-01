SEC, Ex-Katten Partner Reach Deal In Shkreli Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Evan Greebel, the onetime Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP partner who was convicted of conspiring to commit fraud with disgraced former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, has reached a deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will settle its pending civil claims against him but won't require him to pay a fine. In New York federal court filings on Thursday, the SEC submitted a consent judgment for approval by U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto that would ban Greebel from serving as a public company officer or director and bar him from future securities law violations. The settlement would resolve the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS