FCC Urged To Disclose Defaults On Rural Broadband Funding

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Rural broadband advocates want the Federal Communications Commission to disclose which census blocks may be in danger of funding shortfalls because winning bidders in the agency's recent funding auction for high-speed network projects fell short of FCC requirements. Several stakeholders including the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association wrote to the agency April 1 to express concern that Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I locations that risk default or have been defaulted on "could be barred from receiving support from other federal, state, and local programs if uncertainty persists as to their status." The groups said it's "well-established" that a "winning bidder"...

