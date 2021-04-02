Green Groups Rip Pipeline OK In 'Environmental Justice' Area

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration wrongly issued fast-track approvals for a crude oil pipeline project running through a so-called environmental justice community in Memphis, Tennessee, despite a lack of environmental reviews and clear threats the pipeline poses to that overburdened community's water supply, environmental groups say. The Sierra Club and other environmental groups said in a lawsuit Thursday that the Army Corps of Engineers had violated the Clean Water Act and Administrative Procedure Act as well as the agency's own environmental justice policies when it issued Nationwide Permit 12, or NWP12, approvals for the so-called Byhalia Pipeline earlier this year. The Byhalia project, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS