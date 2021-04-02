American Axle Faces $9.4M Suit Over Polluted NY Plant Site

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- An automotive component manufacturer owes New York roughly $9.4 million for cleanup costs at a former plant contaminated with hazardous waste in Buffalo, the state said in a lawsuit filed Thursday. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation said the state has already spent $2.2 million and needs to spend at least about $7.2 million more to clean up a former American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. auto part forging and manufacturing site. As part of its business, the company used lubricants and solvents that either contained hazardous substances or removed hazardous substances from manufactured products that leaked onto the site....

