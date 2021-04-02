Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of $2.5M Award To Debt Collectors

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Dallas was right to dismiss a $2.5 million jury award in favor of two debt collection agencies in a lawsuit accusing two credit repair companies of tricking the debt collectors about the provenance of consumers' credit report dispute letters, the Fifth Circuit said on Thursday.

In a published opinion, a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court affirmed U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay's determination that the debt collectors, CBE Group Inc. and RGS Financial Inc., hadn't provided sufficient evidence to support their claims of fraud and fraud by nondisclosure against defendants Lexington Law Firm, a firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!