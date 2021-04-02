5th Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of $2.5M Award To Debt Collectors

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Dallas was right to dismiss a $2.5 million jury award in favor of two debt collection agencies in a lawsuit accusing two credit repair companies of tricking the debt collectors about the provenance of consumers' credit report dispute letters, the Fifth Circuit said on Thursday. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court affirmed U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay's determination that the debt collectors, CBE Group Inc. and RGS Financial Inc., hadn't provided sufficient evidence to support their claims of fraud and fraud by nondisclosure against defendants Lexington Law Firm, a firm...

