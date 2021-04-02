Judge Calls For Sanctions Over EMS Co.'s Conduct In OT Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge has recommended sanctions against an ambulance service for its "unacceptable" and "unjustifiable" failure to provide a complete list of potential collective members in an overtime suit. On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra scolded Florida Keys Ambulance Service Inc. and its owner, Edward Bonilla, recommending sanctions because the ambulance service "simply did not exercise the care necessary" to execute a court mandate. Those delays ultimately impaired the workers' suit, the report said. "Although defendant Bonilla may not have intentionally withheld names, his failure to comply is unjustifiable because he made little effort to ensure compliance," Judge...

