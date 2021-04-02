New York Life Unit Loans $48M For 5 Virginia Buildings

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A New York Life lending arm has provided $48 million in financing to an affiliate of Merritt Properties for five industrial buildings in Virginia, according to an announcement from New York Life on Friday. The loan from New York Life Real Estate Investors is for buildings at the Beaumeade Corporate Par in Ashburn, Virginia. The Class A properties have a total of roughly 400,000 square feet of space and are 99% leased, New York Life said. The lender did not provide details on the length of loan or interest rate in its announcement Friday. "Beaumeade Corporate Park is an outstanding, well-leased...

