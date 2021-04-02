Folgers, Walmart False Ad Suits Grouped Together In Missouri

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated in Missouri federal court on Thursday a wave of putative class actions alleging Folger Coffee Co., its parent J.M. Smucker Co. and retail behemoth Walmart grossly exaggerate how many cups of coffee their ground coffee canisters yield. The panel consolidated five lawsuits, plus four potential tag-along lawsuits, alleging the companies shortchanged consumers by systematically engaging in false advertising of the bait-and-switch variety and transferred them to U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips in the Western District of Missouri. Pointing to the geographically central location of the district, the panel said it would provide a readily...

