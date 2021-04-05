Big Businesses Step Into Pandemic Insurance Coverage Fight

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Science and specificity are likely to take center stage in pandemic-related insurance litigation, as professional sports teams, casinos and a fashion giant add their heft to an area of law being tested in state, federal and appellate courts across the country, according to insurance recovery experts. In the past year, mom and pop businesses have gone up against their insurers for coverage of losses related to government shutdowns, new cleaning policies and other business interruptions as COVID-19 ground the economy to a halt. And those smaller businesses have repeatedly lost their cases, as judges have found that government shutdowns and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS