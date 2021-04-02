Jury Finds 'Tru Homes' Doesn't Infringe 'True Homes' TM

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal jury has cleared a unit of Clayton Homes Inc. of allegations that its Tru Homes mobile homes infringe builder True Homes LLC's trademark on its name. Following a two-day trial, a jury on Thursday found that Maryville, Tennessee-based CMH Manufacturing Inc. did not infringe Monroe, North Carolina-based True Homes' trademark by making and selling mobile homes under the names "Tru Homes" or "Tru." The verdict is the latest in a trademark lawsuit True Homes filed in June 2018 saying that it had engaged with CMH in "a series of in-depth business discussions" two years earlier. True Homes...

