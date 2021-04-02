Taxation With Representation: Kirkland, Torys, Goodwin

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Hitachi buys engineering services provider GlobalLogic for $9.5 billion, Brookfield Asset Management inks a $6.5 billion real estate deal, and air taxi developer Lilium is valued at $3.3 billion. Hitachi's $9.5B GlobalLogic Acquisition Japanese technology giant Hitachi will buy private equity-backed digital product engineering services provider GlobalLogic for an enterprise value of $9.5 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction put together by respective legal advisers Shearman & Sterling LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The Kirkland team includes tax partners Mike Carew and Polina Liberman. The transaction is structured as a reverse triangular...

