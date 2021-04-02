Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Backs The Met's Win In IP Suit Over Van Halen Pic

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday refused to revive a photographer's suit accusing the Metropolitan Museum of Art of improperly including his photo of musician Eddie Van Halen on its website for a rock music exhibition.

A three-judge appellate panel agreed with a lower court decision that the inclusion of Lawrence Marano's photo in the exhibit counts as fair use.

The Met's use of the photo put foreground focus on Van Halen's guitar, while Marano has said his photo's purpose was trying to illustrate Val Halen's performance, the panel said. The Met's foreground focus, along with other factors, gave the photo a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!