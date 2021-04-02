Ill. Court Says Plastic Co. Must Pay For Chemical Plant

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court said Thursday that a trial court incorrectly relieved a plastic strapping maker of its contractual duty to finish paying for a chemical processing plant it purchased in 2008 and ordered the lower court to enter judgment against the company. A three-judge panel said the lower court was wrong when it ruled Polychem Services Inc. wasn't required to pay the $236,000 Heartland Polymers Realty Inc. claimed it was owed under a promissory note since Heartland hadn't fulfilled its end of their deal by removing all unusable waste from the plant it sold in 2008. The panel sent the...

