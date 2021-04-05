Atty Who Covered Up Past Discipline Booted From EDTX

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 12:52 PM EDT) -- A Houston attorney has been suspended from the Eastern District of Texas for four months and forced to drop two clients in that court after the Fifth Circuit found he failed to disclose previous disciplinary actions from two different federal courts. The Fifth Circuit backed a lower court's ruling Friday, sanctioning criminal attorney Norman Silverman for failing to disclose two prior disciplinary actions from two other federal courts: the Western District of Pennsylvania and the Western District of Texas. Silverman "does not appear to appreciate the gravity of his misconduct," the court wrote in an unpublished opinion issued Friday. As a...

