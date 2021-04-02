Media Ownership Ruling Leaves FCC Public Interest Leeway

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's Thursday ruling that OK'd the Federal Communications Commission's media ownership deregulation may clear the way for more merger attempts, but the outcome wasn't all bad for critics of industry consolidation. Despite allowing more opportunity for media mergers, the ruling also leaves room for a Democratic administration to apply greater scrutiny to deals and craft new rules that could hamper consolidation. In the unanimous decision, the justices deferred to the Trump-era FCC's decision to scrap a number of anti-consolidation measures that prevented radio stations, TV stations and newspapers from combining. But it stopped short of narrowing the FCC's...

