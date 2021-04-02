Arbitrators Went Too Far In Insurance Dispute, 7th Circ. Told

Law360 (April 2, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Continental Casualty Co. urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to vacate orders from an arbitration panel prohibiting it from submitting to Lloyd's of London future billings related to certain asbestos product losses under their reinsurance treaties. Continental says barring the future billings for the three accounts at issue, estimated at more than $12 million, was beyond the scope of the arbitrators' power in the reinsurance dispute with Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London. The underlying dispute that went before the arbitration panel involved Continental's "retention," or the amount it had to pay to its insureds before it could seek reimbursement from its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS